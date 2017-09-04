Man admits to killing 18-year-old during robbery attempt

The United States has been home for many of them for years, and on Monday, more than 100 people met at Federal Court, praying their dreams won't soon be slashed by White House cutsMore >>
The United States has been home for many of them for years, and on Monday, more than 100 people met at Federal Court, praying their dreams won't soon be slashed by White House cutsMore >>
Memphis Police Department arrested a man accused of killing an 18-year-old inside a home on Cherry Road on Thursday.More >>
Memphis Police Department arrested a man accused of killing an 18-year-old inside a home on Cherry Road on Thursday.More >>
Dozens of refugees resettled in Memphis have new beds and bedding, thanks to a nationwide initiative by furniture retailer IKEA.More >>
Dozens of refugees resettled in Memphis have new beds and bedding, thanks to a nationwide initiative by furniture retailer IKEA.More >>
Memphis Police Department issued a city watch for a man with dementia.More >>
Memphis Police Department issued a city watch for a man with dementia.More >>
Bullets that injured a man near the Four Points by Sheraton hotel off Poplar and Ridgeway rattled guests and tourists overnight.More >>
Bullets that injured a man near the Four Points by Sheraton hotel off Poplar and Ridgeway rattled guests and tourists overnight.More >>
Irma has strengthened as is heads toward the Caribbean, and now has sustained winds of 140 mph.More >>
Irma has strengthened as is heads toward the Caribbean, and now has sustained winds of 140 mph.More >>
The U.S. hurricane center says some strengthening of Irma was expected over the next 48 hours.More >>
The U.S. hurricane center says some strengthening of Irma was expected over the next 48 hours.More >>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >>
The son of Alabama football offensive assistant coach Mike Locksley was shot and killed Sunday night, according to Maryland police.More >>
The son of Alabama football offensive assistant coach Mike Locksley was shot and killed Sunday night, according to Maryland police.More >>
Witnesses said victim Virginia Paris tried to seek help inside the coffee shop before the suspect dragged her back into a car and sped off.More >>
Witnesses said victim Virginia Paris tried to seek help inside the coffee shop before the suspect dragged her back into a car and sped off.More >>
Two people who lived in the home were arrested last week to a child custody case, but police will not say if that is the child they found dead.More >>
Two people who lived in the home were arrested last week to a child custody case, but police will not say if that is the child they found dead.More >>
At least one car is in the Waccamaw River after going off the bridge on Highway 501 Monday. The car in the river upside-down, and boats are being deployed, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue.More >>
At least one car is in the Waccamaw River after going off the bridge on Highway 501 Monday. The car in the river upside-down, and boats are being deployed, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue.More >>
A St. Louis area mom is being applauded on social media for her donation to flood victims in Texas.More >>
A St. Louis area mom is being applauded on social media for her donation to flood victims in Texas.More >>
A mother and her two daughters are dead after a murder-suicide in Jacksonville.More >>
A mother and her two daughters are dead after a murder-suicide in Jacksonville.More >>
A George County Sheriff’s deputy discovered the body of a 3-year-old boy along Highway 26 West early Monday morning.More >>
A George County Sheriff’s deputy discovered the body of a 3-year-old boy along Highway 26 West early Monday morning.More >>