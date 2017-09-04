Man admits to killing 18-year-old during robbery attempt

Memphis Police Department arrested a man accused of killing an 18-year-old inside a home on Cherry Road on Thursday.

Tommy Johnson, 18, was rushed to the hospital around 3 p.m., but he later died.

Ronnie Stewart, 36, admitted to investigators that he went inside Johnson's home to rob him, which ended in the shooting.

Johnson, a freshman at Southwest Community College, was gunned down inside of his home just three days after starting classes.

"He's 18 year old, and he had a whole life ahead of him," Sheri Alba, a neighbor, said.

The police affidavit says Johnson was found inside of his house last Thursday suffering from a gunshot wound, and it goes on to describe how police were led to Stewart.

Stewart reportedly told someone about his plan to rob Johnson. He admitted to police that during the robbery Johnson was killed.

Alba said she ran across the street to help Johnson's mother in the moments after the shooting.

"I said, 'what's wrong?' She said her son's been shot," Alba said. "She went back in and said, 'oh my God he's been shot in the head.'"

She called 911 and said she spoke with police on scene, but now wishes she could have done more to help save this teenager, who lost his life over nothing.

"When I see someone in need of help, I don't care what color they are, what race, that they need help I'm a try," Alba said.

Stewart is charged with first-degree murder and employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony. He is due in court Tuesday.

A second suspect, Taquavious Durham, 19, has also been charged with first-degree murder and employment of a firearm during a violent felony.

