Man arrested after 18-year-old killed in robbery attempt

A man was arrested for threatening to shoot a Kroger security guard.More >>
Memphis Police Department issued a city watch for a man with dementia.More >>
A teen was killed in a hit and run Monday morning.More >>
Irma continues to churn west across the Atlantic toward the Leeward Islands with winds around 120 mph as of the Monday 11 AM update. U.S. impacts are about a week away.More >>
Memphis Police Department arrested a man accused of killing an 18-year-old inside a home on Cherry Road on Thursday.More >>
Authorities are looking into the incident, but the woman’s parents are talking to an attorney about launching their own investigation.More >>
The three suspects all face assault charges.More >>
The announcement comes as a surprise, as there had been little indication that William's wife, the former Kate Middleton, was pregnant.More >>
A St. Louis area mom is being applauded on social media for her donation to flood victims in Texas.More >>
At least one car is in the Waccamaw River after going off the bridge on Highway 501 Monday. The car in the river upside-down, and boats are being deployed, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue.More >>
Two people who lived in the home were arrested last week to a child custody case, but police will not say if that is the child they found dead.More >>
The U.S. hurricane center says some strengthening of Irma was expected over the next 48 hours.More >>
I-10 westbound near the Texas state line remains closed due to flooding in Texas, according to Louisiana State Police. Water is rising in parts of Orange, Texas; no one except for emergency personnel is being allowed into Texas via I-10 Westbound at this time, according to Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.More >>
Multiple agencies are investigating after an infant was run over in Perry County Sunday night.More >>
