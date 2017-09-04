Man arrested after 18-year-old killed in robbery attempt - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man arrested after 18-year-old killed in robbery attempt

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Ronnie Stewart (Source: SCSO) Ronnie Stewart (Source: SCSO)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department arrested a man accused of killing an 18-year-old inside a home on Cherry Road on Thursday.

Tommy Johnson, 18, was rushed to the hospital around 3 p.m., but he later died.

Ronnie Stewart, 36, admitted to investigators that he went inside Johnson's home to rob him, which ended in the shooting.

Stewart is charged with first-degree murder and employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony.

