Man arrested after 18-year-old killed in robbery attempt

Memphis Police Department arrested a man accused of killing an 18-year-old inside a home on Cherry Road on Thursday.

Tommy Johnson, 18, was rushed to the hospital around 3 p.m., but he later died.

Ronnie Stewart, 36, admitted to investigators that he went inside Johnson's home to rob him, which ended in the shooting.

Stewart is charged with first-degree murder and employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony.

