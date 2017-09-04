Hurricane Irma will likely impact U.S. mainland

Irma continues to churn west across the Atlantic toward the Leeward Islands with winds around 120 mph as of the Monday 11 AM update. Strengthening is possible over the next day or two as Irma approaches the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. It could be as high as a Category 4 storm with 140 mph winds as it approaches northern Cuba by Saturday morning, if it stays on the current track.
U.S IMPACTS OR LANDFALL? It’s still too early to pinpoint landfall but Florida residents need to be on alert in the coming days as forecast confidence becomes higher and the track becomes clearer. The many forecast model tracks (spaghetti models) are a little fuzzy past 5 days out. Confidence is fairly high it will make it to Cuba but it will turn north and be picked up by the upper trough over the eastern U.S. Exactly when it will turn north is still in question. It will either move north over the Florida Peninsula late next weekend or it will make into the Gulf of Mexico and slowly turn north. The 2nd option would allow it to strengthen more, but either way everyone on the gulf and east coast need to watch this system closely and be ready to start hurricane preparation once the forecast track becomes clearer. More updates to come…
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5
