Man with dementia missing after walking from care home

Memphis Police Department issued a city watch for a man with dementia.

Police said Harold Whalum, 61, was last seen walking away from a care facility on Barksdale Street around 10 a.m. Sunday.

Police said Whalum is in the early stages of dementia due to prior head trauma.

Whalum is 5-feet-10, 186 pounds with brown eyes, and black/grey hair. He was last seen wearing a black and grey t-shirt, brown striped pants, grey shoes, and a brown hat.

If you know where he may be, call police at 901-545-2677.

