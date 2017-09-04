Safety top of mind at annual Delta Fair

The annual Delta Fair is under way at Agricenter International.

Thrills, food, and people fill the Agricenter for the annual festivities.

"It's an American tradition," one fair-goer said.

"We're having a blast, had a funnel cake, rode on a couple of rides," another fair patron said.

This year, safety is top of mind after seven people were injured during a ride malfunction last year.

"Having kids, you want your kids to be safe and not have to worry about them getting injured on a ride," Grace Johnson said.

Valerie Morris, communications director for the fair, said the changes started with dropping the old ride operator and hiring a new one.

"We do have a new ride operator this year. It's Reed Midway Expositions, and they are a fantastic partner of ours," she said.

This year, ride inspections have been beefed up two- and three-fold.

"They also have two of their own individual inspectors inspecting every day their rides, so not only do we have our inspectors, there is additional inspectors with the ride operators, but there's additional security along with the Shelby County Sheriffs Department," Morris said.

Rules for twilight hours have also been put into place, which will apply to minors after 6 p.m.

"So, if they are 17 or younger, considered a minor, they have to be accompanied by someone 25 or older," Morris said.

The Delta Fair and Music Festival runs through Sept. 10.

