DACA vigil held in Downtown Memphis

With President Donald Trump expected to end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), the group Dreams Untied will hold a vigil in Memphis.More >>
With President Donald Trump expected to end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), the group Dreams Untied will hold a vigil in Memphis.More >>
Over the weekend, two Mid-South children were shot--one dead in Horn Lake and one injured in Tupelo.More >>
Over the weekend, two Mid-South children were shot--one dead in Horn Lake and one injured in Tupelo.More >>
A man was arrested for threatening to shoot a Kroger security guard.More >>
A man was arrested for threatening to shoot a Kroger security guard.More >>
Protesters took to the streets of Memphis on Monday morning to fight for a higher minimum wage.More >>
Protesters took to the streets of Memphis on Monday morning to fight for a higher minimum wage.More >>
A 17-year-old was killed in a hit and run Monday morning in Orange Mound.More >>
A 17-year-old was killed in a hit and run Monday morning in Orange Mound.More >>
Irma is now a Category 4 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m. ET. The storm has strengthened as is heads toward the Caribbean.More >>
Irma is now a Category 4 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m. ET. The storm has strengthened as is heads toward the Caribbean.More >>
The three suspects all face assault charges.More >>
The three suspects all face assault charges.More >>
North Korea is "deliberately undermining regional peace and stability," the council said, reiterating demands for the country to halt its ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs.More >>
North Korea is "deliberately undermining regional peace and stability," the council said, reiterating demands for the country to halt its ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs.More >>
At least one car is in the Waccamaw River after going off the bridge on Highway 501 Monday. The car in the river upside-down, and boats are being deployed, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue.More >>
At least one car is in the Waccamaw River after going off the bridge on Highway 501 Monday. The car in the river upside-down, and boats are being deployed, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue.More >>
A St. Louis area mom is being applauded on social media for her donation to flood victims in Texas.More >>
A St. Louis area mom is being applauded on social media for her donation to flood victims in Texas.More >>
Trump has been wrestling for months with what to do with the Obama-era DACA program, which has given nearly 800,000 young immigrants a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work legally.More >>
Trump has been wrestling for months with what to do with the Obama-era DACA program, which has given nearly 800,000 young immigrants a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work legally.More >>
Monday's official National Hurricane Center forecast for Irma has shifted slightly to the southwest of previous forecasts.More >>
Monday's official National Hurricane Center forecast for Irma has shifted slightly to the southwest of previous forecasts.More >>
Two people who lived in the home were arrested last week to a child custody case, but police will not say if that is the child they found dead.More >>
Two people who lived in the home were arrested last week to a child custody case, but police will not say if that is the child they found dead.More >>