DACA vigil held in Downtown Memphis

With President Donald Trump expected to end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), the group Dreams Untied held a vigil in Memphis.

The vigil was held at the Federal Building located on North Main Street at 6:30 p.m.

Members of Dreams United spoke during the vigil.

WMC Action New 5's Jerry Askin attended the vigil, and he will have a full report tonight at 10 p.m.

