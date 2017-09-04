Two more Mid-South children shot over the weekend

With President Donald Trump expected to end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), the group Dreams Untied will hold a vigil in Memphis.More >>
Over the weekend, two Mid-South children were shot--one dead in Horn Lake and one injured in Tupelo.More >>
A man was arrested for threatening to shoot a Kroger security guard.More >>
Protesters took to the streets of Memphis on Monday morning to fight for a higher minimum wage.More >>
A 17-year-old was killed in a hit and run Monday morning in Orange Mound.More >>
Irma is now a Category 4 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m. ET. The storm has strengthened as is heads toward the Caribbean.More >>
The U.S. hurricane center says some strengthening of Irma was expected over the next 48 hours.More >>
Authorities are looking into the incident, but the woman’s parents are talking to an attorney about launching their own investigation.More >>
Trump has been wrestling for months with what to do with the Obama-era DACA program, which has given nearly 800,000 young immigrants a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work legally.More >>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >>
A St. Louis area mom is being applauded on social media for her donation to flood victims in Texas.More >>
Monday's official National Hurricane Center forecast for Irma has shifted slightly to the southwest of previous forecasts.More >>
North Korea is "deliberately undermining regional peace and stability," the council said, reiterating demands for the country to halt its ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs.More >>
Irma is a powerful Caregory 4 "buzzsaw" as she takes aim at the Leeward Islands - the northern islands of the Lesser Antilles.More >>
The maximum sustained winds for Hurricane Irma have increased from 130 mph to 140 mph as the Category 4 hurricane continues west towards the Leeward Islands.More >>
