Police respond to shooting in Whitehaven - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Police respond to shooting in Whitehaven

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting inn Whitehaven on Monday night.

The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. near the intersection of East Holes Road and Tulane Road.

There is no available condition on possible victims at this time.

There are believed to be multiple suspects in this incident.

We will provide more updates as they become available.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly