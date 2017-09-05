Police respond to shooting in Whitehaven

Memphis Police Department issued a city watch for a man with dementia.More >>
Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting inn Whitehaven on Monday night.
The United States has been home for many of them for years, and on Monday, more than 100 people met at Federal Court, praying their dreams won't soon be slashed by White House cuts
Memphis Police Department arrested a man accused of killing an 18-year-old inside a home on Cherry Road on Thursday.
Dozens of refugees resettled in Memphis have new beds and bedding, thanks to a nationwide initiative by furniture retailer IKEA.
Irma has strengthened as is heads toward the Caribbean, and now has sustained winds of 140 mph.
