Missing 10-year-old has not been seen for days

Memphis Police Department issued a city watch for a missing 10-year-old.

Police said Ayden Wilson has not been seen since Saturday.

He was last seen at his home on Eastwind Drive.

Ayden is 4-foot-11, about 70 pounds with a fade hair cut. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, black pants, and black nike flip flops.

If you know where he may be, call MPD at 901-545-2677.

