Missing 10-year-old has not been seen for days

The Memphis City Council faces a busy agenda Tuesday, and one topic up for discussion is the possible removal of Confederate monuments.More >>
Memphis Police Department issued a city watch for a missing 10-year-old.More >>
Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting inn Whitehaven on Monday night.More >>
The United States has been home for many of them for years, and on Monday, more than 100 people met at Federal Court, praying their dreams won't soon be slashed by White House cutsMore >>
Memphis Police Department arrested a man accused of killing an 18-year-old inside a home on Cherry Road on Thursday.More >>
The man told police he had taken more cold medicine than he should have the night of the attack in order to help himself sleep.More >>
Irma is continuing to move west across the Atlantic Ocean as hurricane warnings have been issued for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.More >>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >>
At least one car is in the Waccamaw River after going off the bridge on Highway 501 Monday. The car in the river upside-down, and boats are being deployed, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue.More >>
