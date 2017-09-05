City council to look for legal way to go around THC on monument removal

The Memphis City Council faces a busy agenda Tuesday, and one topic up for discussion is the possible removal of Confederate monuments.

The council is expected to discuss more legal options to take down the monuments.

The council is looking for new ways to get around being approved by Tennessee Historical Commission after unrest and protests by "Take Em Down 901" activists.

City attorney Allen Wade presented a new legal argument that includes:

Declaring the monuments a public nuisance

Selling or auctioning the statues

Boarding them up

The council unanimously agreed to have Wade draw up resolutions for free, legal options--all of which will be back on Tuesday's agenda.

In the meantime, seven activists arrested last month during statue protests will be in court Tuesday morning on charges including disorderly conduct.

