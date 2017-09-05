City council to look for legal way to go around THC on monument removal

The Memphis Redbirds wrapped up the 2017 regular season with a franchise-record 91 wins.More >>
The Memphis Redbirds wrapped up the 2017 regular season with a franchise-record 91 wins.More >>
Mid-South doctors say the debate over vaccines is not much of a debate.More >>
Mid-South doctors say the debate over vaccines is not much of a debate.More >>
Germantown residents and commuters can expect a bit more traffic for a few months.More >>
Germantown residents and commuters can expect a bit more traffic for a few months.More >>
The Memphis City Council faces a busy agenda Tuesday, and one topic up for discussion is the possible removal of Confederate monuments.More >>
The Memphis City Council faces a busy agenda Tuesday, and one topic up for discussion is the possible removal of Confederate monuments.More >>
Memphis Police Department issued a city watch for a missing 10-year-old.More >>
Memphis Police Department issued a city watch for a missing 10-year-old.More >>
Irma has strengthened as is heads toward the Caribbean, and now has sustained winds of 140 mph.More >>
Irma has strengthened as is heads toward the Caribbean, and now has sustained winds of 140 mph.More >>
The school administration said they've already seen a big improvement, but some parents think the policy is problematic.More >>
The school administration said they've already seen a big improvement, but some parents think the policy is problematic.More >>
The man told police he had taken more cold medicine than he should have the night of the attack in order to help himself sleep.More >>
The man told police he had taken more cold medicine than he should have the night of the attack in order to help himself sleep.More >>
Irma is continuing to move west across the Atlantic Ocean as hurricane warnings have been issued for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.More >>
Irma is continuing to move west across the Atlantic Ocean as hurricane warnings have been issued for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.More >>
Extremely dangerous Hurricane Irma has reached Category 5 strength as it nears the Leeward Islands, according to the National Hurricane Center.More >>
Extremely dangerous Hurricane Irma has reached Category 5 strength as it nears the Leeward Islands, according to the National Hurricane Center.More >>
A 23-year-old mother of three is in trouble after leaving her children home alone around midnight Friday to go party at a club, Cincinnati police said.More >>
A 23-year-old mother of three is in trouble after leaving her children home alone around midnight Friday to go party at a club, Cincinnati police said.More >>
The U.S. hurricane center says some strengthening of Irma was expected over the next 48 hours.More >>
The U.S. hurricane center says some strengthening of Irma was expected over the next 48 hours.More >>
Authorities are looking into the incident, but the woman’s parents are talking to an attorney about launching their own investigation.More >>
Authorities are looking into the incident, but the woman’s parents are talking to an attorney about launching their own investigation.More >>
At least one car is in the Waccamaw River after going off the bridge on Highway 501 Monday. The car in the river upside-down, and boats are being deployed, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue.More >>
At least one car is in the Waccamaw River after going off the bridge on Highway 501 Monday. The car in the river upside-down, and boats are being deployed, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue.More >>