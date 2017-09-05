Germantown construction to slow traffic

Germantown residents and commuters can expect a bit more traffic for a few months.

Construction is beginning at the intersection of Neshoba Road and Germantown Road.

A crane will be installed at the northeast corner of the intersection Tuesday and will remain until mid-October.

The westbound curb lane of Neshoba approaching Germantown Road will not be closed.

The crane is needed to complete a portion of the Thornwood mixed-use development, which is currently underway.

Drivers should expect delays and seek an alternate route.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.