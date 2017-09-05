Mid-South doctors shun vaccine debate

Mid-South doctors say the debate over vaccines is not much of a debate.

Dr. Jeff Mullins with Methodist Medical Group has been a family doctor for 25 years. He said vaccines are one of the most single advances that have saved the greatest number of lives and prevented diseases.

Mullins said there is a resurgence of old diseases because people are not getting vaccinated.

"There is no medical treatment that is 100 percent safe," Mullins said. "If you ever read the package insert on a bottle of Tylenol, you'll probably never take another Tylenol in your life, and yet millions of people take them without real harm every day."

He said the idea that vaccines cause autism has been debunked.

"We had Measles in Memphis last year from people who have some type of unscientific prejudice towards vaccines."

Parents can do what they want with their kids, but Dr. Mullins said the facts are no vaccines means greater risks for diseases.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.