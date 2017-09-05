Redbirds complete historic regular season with 91 wins

The Memphis Redbirds wrapped up the 2017 regular season with a franchise-record 91 wins.

Memphis win in extra innings against Colorado Springs 5-4 on Monday night, their 11th extra inning win to no losses.

The 91-50 record was the most wins in the Pacific Coast League since 2006.

Even with many of their stars moving up to big league St. Louis, PCL Manager of the Year Stubby Clapp coached his team to a dominant 22 game division lead.

The Redbirds playoff run begins Wednesday at AutoZone Park.

