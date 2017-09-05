Predators hold silent auction for Harvey survivors

The Nashville Predators are doing their part to provide aid in the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. The organization will hold an online auction with game-used items and cheap game tickets available.

NHL.com reports that a Pekka Rinne goalie mask will be auctioned off that will be designed to honor victims of Harvey. Rinne will wear the mask during the Predators home opener on October 10, then autograph it after the game for the auction winner.

Other items will be available, including a Ryan Johansen locker, complete with nameplate and a jersey.

Fans can use the promo code HOUSTON, to unlock $25 Upper Bowl tickets and $50 Lower Bowl seats. All proceeds go toward the relief effort, but that offer ends at midnight on September 6.

