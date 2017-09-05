Amber Alert issued for MS 12-year-old

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for a 12-year-old who was taken from Pearl, Mississippi.

Chryslance Waters, 12, was last seen on Sweetgum Street in Pearl around 6:30 Tuesday morning.

Investigators believe Waters is with Johnny Jones, 42.

Water is five feet tall, 150 pounds with black, short hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing grey and black shorts, a grey t-shirt, and grey shoes.

Jones is six feet tall and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing white t-shirt and dark blue jeans.

The two were last seen in a 2006 Chrysler 300 with Mississippi plate RGT 700. They were last spotted on Highway 468 traveling toward Interstate 20.

If you know where the two may be, call MBI at 855-642-5378.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.