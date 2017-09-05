Inspections to bring temporary lane closures on I-40 bridge

There will be a routine inspection of the I-40 bridge over the Mississippi River in the coming weeks.

This is the bridge that links Memphis to West Memphis, Arkansas.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation released the following closures, weather permitting:

The outside westbound lane will be closed between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. on:

Wednesday, September 6

Monday, September 11 through Thursday, September 14

Monday, September 18 through Thursday, September 21

The outside eastbound lane will be closed between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on:

Wednesday, September 13 through Thursday, September 14

Traffic will be controlled with signs and traffic cones.

Drivers are encouraged to travel with extreme caution through all highway work zones.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.