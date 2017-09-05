Tennessee girl, 5, uses birthday cash to help Harvey victims

A Tennessee kindergartener has used her birthday money to help by water for people affected by Hurricane Harvey.More >>
A Tennessee kindergartener has used her birthday money to help buy water for people affected by Hurricane Harvey.More >>
An 11-year-old is in the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after finding a gun in Memphis on Tuesday morning.More >>
An 11-year-old is in the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after finding a gun in Memphis on Tuesday morning.More >>
There will be a routine inspection of the I-40 bridge over the Mississippi River in the coming weeks.More >>
There will be a routine inspection of the I-40 bridge over the Mississippi River in the coming weeks.More >>
Mid-South doctors say the debate over vaccines is not much of a debate.More >>
Mid-South doctors say the debate over vaccines is not much of a debate.More >>
It is being called 'the passport' to the world of resources, and it's free: the little plastic wallet-size card is known to many as a library card.More >>
It is being called 'the passport' to the world of resources, and it's free: the little plastic wallet-size card is known to many as a library card.More >>