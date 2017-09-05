Hurricane Irma could threaten Memphis football game in Orlando

Another hurricane could impact Memphis football in their second game of the season.

In Week One, Harvey (then a tropical depression) soaked the Liberty Bowl as Memphis hosted Louisiana-Monroe. Memphis won that game 37-29.

In Week Two, Memphis will travel to Orlando to play Central Florida.

The current track of Hurricane Irma is unknown, but many projections have it passing through Florida, where it could be Saturday.

UCF Athletic Director Danny White said the school is monitoring, but still plans to host Memphis Saturday.

We're monitoring #HurricaneIrma closely. Still planning to host Memphis at Spectrum Stadium, but not sure when. Final decision soon. — Danny White (@UCFDannyWhite) September 5, 2017

Memphis vs UCF is currently scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m. A final decision on the game will be made at a later time.

