Memphis, UCF move Saturday's football game to Friday in effort to avoid Hurricane Irma

Some Memphians are worried they will be deported to a country they hardly know now that President Donald Trump decided to remove a program Barack Obama put in place in 2012.More >>
Some Memphians are worried they will be deported to a country they hardly know now that President Donald Trump decided to remove a program Barack Obama put in place in 2012.More >>
A woman died after a police chase involving Arkansas State Police.More >>
A woman died after a police chase involving Arkansas State Police.More >>
While working to keep citizens safe amid ongoing tensions over Confederate statues in Memphis, the police department has spent thousands of dollars in overtime pay.More >>
While working to keep citizens safe amid ongoing tensions over Confederate statues in Memphis, the police department has spent thousands of dollars in overtime pay.More >>
Memphis Tigers will not play football Saturday as planned. Instead, the team will play Friday.More >>
Memphis Tigers will not play football Saturday as planned. Instead, the team will play Friday.More >>
Seven people are in custody after a stolen car rammed into a police cruiser as an officer investigated another stolen car.More >>
Seven people are in custody after a stolen car rammed into a police cruiser as an officer investigated another stolen car.More >>
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.More >>
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.More >>
Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.More >>
Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.More >>
Hurricane Irma is continuing across the Atlantic Ocean as a Category 5 Tuesday night.More >>
Hurricane Irma is continuing across the Atlantic Ocean as a Category 5 Tuesday night.More >>
Your First Alert Weather Team is monitoring powerful Hurricane Irma in the central Atlantic Ocean.More >>
Your First Alert Weather Team is monitoring powerful Hurricane Irma in the central Atlantic Ocean.More >>
Over the weekend, a customer posted this picture to Facebook after finding what she described as a dead mouse in her salad at 7 Bar and Grill in Amarillo.More >>
Over the weekend, a customer posted this picture to Facebook after finding what she described as a dead mouse in her salad at 7 Bar and Grill in Amarillo.More >>
A 23-year-old mother of three is in trouble after leaving her children home alone around midnight Friday to go party at a club, Cincinnati police said.More >>
A 23-year-old mother of three is in trouble after leaving her children home alone around midnight Friday to go party at a club, Cincinnati police said.More >>
On Tuesday, the Lufkin Police Department released a video with highlights from a 33-year-old woman’s 23-minute run from police after she slipped her handcuffs and stole an LPD patrol unit from the Ulta parking lot Saturday afternoon.More >>
On Tuesday, the Lufkin Police Department released a video with highlights from a 33-year-old woman’s 23-minute run from police after she slipped her handcuffs and stole an LPD patrol unit from the Ulta parking lot Saturday afternoon.More >>
Start gathering these items for today for your hurricane survival kit!More >>
Start gathering these items for today for your hurricane survival kit!More >>
True love. Everyone searches for it. The lucky few actually find it.More >>
True love. Everyone searches for it. The lucky few actually find it.More >>
Hurricane Irma remains an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane with winds of 185 mph as it bears down on the northern Leeward Island.More >>
Hurricane Irma remains an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane with winds of 185 mph as it bears down on the northern Leeward Island.More >>