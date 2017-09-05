Memphis, UCF move Saturday's football game to Friday in effort to avoid Hurricane Irma

Memphis Tigers will not play football Saturday as planned. Instead, the team will play Friday.

Memphis was supposed to play UCF in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday at 7 p.m. Current forecasts suggest that is when Hurricane Irma (currently a Category 5 storm) will be moving through the Sunshine State.

With that information, UCF and Memphis agreed to move the game up to Friday, Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m. EST.

ESPNU will still carry the game despite the schedule change.

In Week one, Harvey (then a tropical depression) soaked the Liberty Bowl as Memphis hosted Louisiana-Monroe. Memphis won that game 37-29.

