500 warehouse jobs available at Memphis job fair

More than 500 warehouse jobs are available in Memphis.

XPO Logistics is hosting a job fair Wednesday, September 6 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. The job fair is the company's way of finding employees to fill the more than 500 open part-time and full-time season positions.

The job fair will be located at Riverside Baptist Church Life Center at 3560 S. Third Street.

Selected candidates will be given drug tests on site and will be given assistance completing the application process during the job fair.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.