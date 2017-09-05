Logistics staffing company to host job fair - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Logistics staffing company to host job fair

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

ProLogistix, a logistics staffing specialist company, is set to hold a job fair.

The job fair will be seeking employees for all positions and all shifts.

It will be held September 9 from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. at 5425 East Raines Road, Suite 11 in Memphis.

