Car crashes into church during police chase; woman killed

A woman died after a police chase involving Arkansas State Police.

ASP officials said they spotted and pursued a stolen vehicle from Texas just after 8:30 Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on I-40 near mile marker 249 in St. Francis County.

Police said the vehicle left the interstate at the Widener exit.

From there, the driver traveled through a gravel parking lot and into a church.

No one inside the church was injured, but both people inside the car were.

The male driver was taken to the hospital; he is expected to be arrested after his release.

A female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Arkansas State Police are investigating the crash. The identities have not been revealed at this time.

