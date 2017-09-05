750 open warehouse jobs could yield permanent employment

Hundreds of warehouse positions are up for grabs.

Staffmark said it's looking to fill more than 750 warehouse positions. The best part about the jobs: they become permanent positions if you have perfect attendance in the first 30 days.

To learn more about the jobs, go to Staffmark's newest location: 4202 Hacks Cross Road, Ste 114. Walk-ins are welcome during regular business hours until September 15.

