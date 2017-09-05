Texas flooding brings adoptable pets to Mid-South - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Texas flooding brings adoptable pets to Mid-South

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Ten dogs escaped the flooding in Texas and are now looking for homes in the Mid-South.

Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County posted pictures of the dogs on its Facebook page.

If you're interested in opening your home to any of these animals, contact Humane Society at (901) 937-3900 or click here.

