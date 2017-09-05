Stolen car crashes into officer's car during investigation into different stolen car

While working to keep citizens safe amid ongoing tensions over Confederate statues in Memphis, the police department has spent thousands of dollars in overtime pay.More >>
Two teens are in custody for stealing a car and crashing it into a Southaven Police Department patrol car.More >>
A woman died after a police chase involving Arkansas State Police.More >>
Memphis Tigers will not play football Saturday as planned. Instead, the team will play Friday.More >>
Ten dogs escaped the flooding in Texas and are now looking for homes in the Mid-South.More >>
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.More >>
Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.More >>
Over the weekend, a customer posted this picture to Facebook after finding what she described as a dead mouse in her salad at 7 Bar and Grill in Amarillo.More >>
Start gathering these items for today for your hurricane survival kit!More >>
Trump's decision on whether to maintain the program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation could set off battles within the GOP.More >>
The man told police he had taken more cold medicine than he should have the night of the attack in order to help himself sleep.More >>
Irma has strengthened as is heads toward the Caribbean, and now has sustained winds of 140 mph.More >>
Potentially-catastrophic Category 5 Hurricane Irma continues to strengthen in the Atlantic.More >>
Your First Alert Weather Team is monitoring powerful Hurricane Irma in the central Atlantic Ocean.More >>
The school administration said they've already seen a big improvement, but some parents think the policy is problematic.More >>
