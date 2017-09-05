Stolen car crashes into officer's car during investigation into different stolen car

Two teens are in custody for stealing a car and crashing it into a Southaven Police Department patrol car.

The teens are ages 16 and 17. Their identities have not been released.

Southaven Police Department said the whole incident started Tuesday when an officer pulled over suspects in a stolen car on Highway 51 just outside Horn Lake.

While the officer was speaking with the suspects in the stolen car, the teens, who are now in custody, crashed a different stolen car into the officer's cruiser.

The suspects in the original car took off. They bailed out of the car on Highway 51 and Goodman Road. They remain on the run.

