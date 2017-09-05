Former lawmaker sentenced to 21 years for Ponzi scheme targeting Christians

Sentencing is set for a former Tennessee lawmaker who was convicted by a federal jury in a multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme promoted on Christian media and centered on buying and selling gold and silver coins.More >>
A Memphis Police Officer's service weapon was stolen out of his vehicle while parked at a fitness center, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Memphis Tigers will not play football Saturday as planned. Instead, the team will play Friday.More >>
Memphis City Council faces a busy agenda Tuesday, and one topic up for discussion is the possible removal of Confederate monuments.More >>
Ten dogs escaped the flooding in Texas and are now looking for homes in the Mid-South.More >>
