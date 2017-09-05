'I'm afraid:' Memphis dreamer worried about Trump's DACA decision

Two teens are in custody for stealing a car and crashing it into a Southaven Police Department patrol car.More >>
A Memphis police officer's service weapon was stolen out of his vehicle while it was parked at a fitness center, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A woman died after a police chase involving Arkansas State Police.More >>
Irma is now a category 5 hurricane with 175 mph winds. Meteorologist Brittney Bryant has the latest on Irma's intensity and track.More >>
Tennessee Task Force One is returning to Memphis after being sent on rescue missions from Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.More >>
Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.More >>
Potentially-catastrophic Category 5 Hurricane Irma is continuing to move west in the Atlantic.More >>
Over the weekend, a customer posted this picture to Facebook after finding what she described as a dead mouse in her salad at 7 Bar and Grill in Amarillo.More >>
Start gathering these items for today for your hurricane survival kit!More >>
A 23-year-old mother of three is in trouble after leaving her children home alone around midnight Friday to go party at a club, Cincinnati police said.More >>
True love. Everyone searches for it. The lucky few actually find it.More >>
On Tuesday, the Lufkin Police Department released a video with highlights from a 33-year-old woman’s 23-minute run from police after she slipped her handcuffs and stole an LPD patrol unit from the Ulta parking lot Saturday afternoon.More >>
A woman died after a police chase involving Arkansas State Police.More >>
Of course, all of the interest is now focused on Irma, which is headed towards the Leeward Islands of the Lesser Antilles. With sustained winds estimated at 185 mph Tuesday afternoon, Irma if displaying some of the highest wind speeds ever recorded for an Atlantic hurricane and the highest wind speed ever for a hurricane outside of the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean.More >>
