MPD service weapon stolen out of vehicle

A Memphis Police Officer's service weapon was stolen out of his vehicle while parked at a fitness center, according to Memphis Police Department.

The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. Monday at Fitness 1440 Memphis located on Union Avenue near the intersection of South Morrison Street.

Police said the service weapon was secured inside the vehicle, but thieves broke a window and got it, along with other items.

No arrests have been made in this incident, and this is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.