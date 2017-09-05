TN Task Force One to leave for Florida on Wednesday - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Tennessee Task Force One will leave for Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma on Wednesday morning, according to Memphis Fire Department.

The task force returned to Memphis from Houston on Tuesday after assisting with Hurricane Harvey rescue efforts.

Hurricane Irma is currently a Category 5 hurricane and is expected to impact the US mainland, including Florida.

