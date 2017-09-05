Man robs Midtown bank

A Mid-South woman is shedding light on a disease impacting athletes both young and old. The daughter of a former NFL player spoke exclusively with WMC Action News 5 about the impacts hard hits can have on football players.More >>
A Horn Lake freshman was back at school Tuesday after overdosing on her diabetes medicine last week--decision she made after years of torture about her weight.More >>
Memphis City Council faces a busy agenda Tuesday, and one topic up for discussion is the possible removal of Confederate monuments.More >>
A house fire in the Beltline neighborhood was started by by children playing in the back of the house, according to Memphis Fire Department.More >>
A woman died after a police chase involving Arkansas State Police.More >>
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.More >>
Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.More >>
Over the weekend, a customer posted this picture to Facebook after finding what she described as a dead mouse in her salad at 7 Bar and Grill in Amarillo.More >>
True love. Everyone searches for it. The lucky few actually find it.More >>
Hurricane names are predetermined by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).More >>
Hurricane Irma has maintained its strength as a Category 5 as it nears the northern Leeward Islands.More >>
Start gathering these items for today for your hurricane survival kit!More >>
A 23-year-old mother of three is in trouble after leaving her children home alone around midnight Friday to go party at a club, Cincinnati police said.More >>
Hurricane Irma remains an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane with winds of 185 mph as it bears down on the northern Leeward Island.More >>
Of course, all of the interest is now focused on Irma, which is headed towards the Leeward Islands of the Lesser Antilles. With sustained winds estimated at 185 mph Tuesday afternoon, Irma if displaying some of the highest wind speeds ever recorded for an Atlantic hurricane and the highest wind speed ever for a hurricane outside of the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean.More >>
