Man robs Midtown bank

A Midtown bank was robbed on Tuesday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.

The robbery happened around 10:10 a.m. at the Regions Bank located near the intersection of Larkin Avenue and North Cleveland Street.

Police said a lone suspect entered the bank and gave the teller a note demanding money.

After getting the money, the suspect left on foot heading north.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-9-inch tall male weighing about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

No arrests have been made, and this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information in the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

