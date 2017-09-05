House fire started by children playing

A house fire in the Beltline neighborhood was started by by children playing in the back of the house, according to Memphis Fire Department.

The house is located on Boston Street in between Milton Avenue and Midland Avenue.

MFD said no one was inside the house when they arrived on the scene.

The Red Cross is providing assistance for one adult and six children.

