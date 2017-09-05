Horn Lake High freshman attempts suicide after being bullied about her weight

A Horn Lake freshman was back at school Tuesday after overdosing on her diabetes medicine last week--decision she made after years of torture about her weight.

The girl's mother, Shanna Coleman, says she was blind to the pain her daughter buried inside until she received the call at work last week from a worried neighbor.

"An incident happened on the school bus and that she was very upset and that she said she wanted to kill herself," Shanna said. "She was telling her friends that she was tried and that she wanted to die."

Shanna's daughter, Elneshia, just 14 years old, took a handful of pill in an attempt to end her life.

"Us as parents, we need to start talking to our children everyday," Shanna said. "We need to find out what is going on. If your child begins to withdraw from you. you need to start asking questions."

Shanna admits she missed the clues of the torment Elneshia endured from other classmates about her weight.

"Just talk to them. I was blind by the fact until I got hit with reality, and that is something no parent should have to go through," Shanna said.

We reached out to the district who said the other girl was disciplined for what happened on the bus. Elneshia's mother says that girl who bullied her daughter has also apologized to Elneshia.

