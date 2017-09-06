Tennessee Task Force 1 headed to Florida, Massive jobs fair today, Cooler temps this week, statues are coming down

Good Wednesday morning!

Emergency responders with Tennessee Task Force One will only get a few hours rest after getting back from Texas. They're going to be re-deployed to Florida today. 80 rescuers returned to Memphis last night. We'll talk about the next deployment this morning on #WMC5.



XPO Logistics is hosting a career fair to hire for 500 full and part-time positions today These are mainly warehouse positions. Details on the Job Fair this morning on #wmc5.

If you can't wait to watch the Memphis Tigers take the football again -- you're in luck the Tigers will play Central Florida a day earlier due to Hurricane Irma. We'll preview this morning on #WMC5

The Memphis City Council says two confederate statues will be removed from Memphis city parks one way or another no matter how the state historical commission rules next month. We'll have reaction this morning.

Lots of sunshine today...cool conditions this morning...Highs only in the mid 70s. Details on the day and week ahead and a peak at the weekend with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away this morning.

Horn Lake High freshman attempts suicide after being bullied about her weight

11-year-old finds gun at bus stop, shoots self

Man admits to killing 18-year-old during robbery attempt

Florida preps for Hurricane Irma

City Council creates backup plan to ensure removal of Confederate statues



