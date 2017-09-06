Tennessee Task Force 1 headed to Florida, Massive jobs fair today, Cooler temps this week, statues are coming down

Good Wednesday morning!
Here are some of the stories we're following at this hour:
Emergency responders with Tennessee Task Force One will only get a few hours rest after getting back from Texas. They're going to be re-deployed to Florida today. 80 rescuers returned to Memphis last night. We'll talk about the next deployment this morning on #WMC5.
XPO Logistics is hosting a career fair to hire for 500 full and part-time positions today These are mainly warehouse positions. Details on the Job Fair this morning on #wmc5.
If you can't wait to watch the Memphis Tigers take the football again -- you're in luck the Tigers will play Central Florida a day earlier due to Hurricane Irma. We'll preview this morning on #WMC5
The Memphis City Council says two confederate statues will be removed from Memphis city parks one way or another no matter how the state historical commission rules next month. We'll have reaction this morning.
Weather :
Lots of sunshine today...cool conditions this morning...Highs only in the mid 70s. Details on the day and week ahead and a peak at the weekend with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away this morning.
Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com :
Horn Lake High freshman attempts suicide after being bullied about her weight
11-year-old finds gun at bus stop, shoots self
Man admits to killing 18-year-old during robbery attempt
Florida preps for Hurricane Irma
City Council creates backup plan to ensure removal of Confederate statues
Join us as we get going this Wednesday morning! We are live from 4:30-7am with all of your news weather and traffic on WMC Action News 5.
Andrew Douglas
Anchor
A house fire in the Beltline neighborhood was started by by children playing in the back of the house, according to Memphis Fire Department.More >>
Memphis City Council faces a busy agenda Tuesday, and one topic up for discussion is the possible removal of Confederate monuments.More >>
A Mid-South woman is shedding light on a disease impacting athletes both young and old. The daughter of a former NFL player spoke exclusively with WMC Action News 5 about the impacts hard hits can have on football players.More >>
A Horn Lake freshman was back at school Tuesday after overdosing on her diabetes medicine last week--decision she made after years of torture about her weight.More >>
A woman died after a police chase involving Arkansas State Police.More >>
The National Hurricane Center said Irma was maintaining Category 5 strength with sustained winds near 185 mph.More >>
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.More >>
Hurricane Irma has maintained its strength as a Category 5 as it makes landfall in the northern Caribbean.More >>
