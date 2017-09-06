Robber pistol-whips motel clerk

Memphis Police Department is searching for the man accused of robbing a motel and assaulting a clerk.

Investigators said the suspect went to Budget Host Inn & Suites at Airways Boulevard and Democrat Road around 3 a.m.

Police said the man pistol-whipped the clerk in the head multiple times.

The suspect is between the ages of 19 and 23 with a slim build and wearing all black. He got away with an unknown amount of cash.

The clerk was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

