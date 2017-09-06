Robber pistol-whips motel clerk

Memphis City Council faces a busy agenda Tuesday, and one topic up for discussion is the possible removal of Confederate monuments.More >>
Memphis City Council faces a busy agenda Tuesday, and one topic up for discussion is the possible removal of Confederate monuments.More >>
Tennessee Task Force One will leave for Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma on Wednesday morning, according to Memphis Fire Department.More >>
Tennessee Task Force One will leave for Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma on Wednesday morning, according to Memphis Fire Department.More >>
A house fire in the Beltline neighborhood was started by by children playing in the back of the house, according to Memphis Fire Department.More >>
A house fire in the Beltline neighborhood was started by by children playing in the back of the house, according to Memphis Fire Department.More >>
A Midtown bank was robbed on Tuesday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A Midtown bank was robbed on Tuesday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Memphis Police Department is searching for the man accused of robbing a motel and assaulting a clerk.More >>
Memphis Police Department is searching for the man accused of robbing a motel and assaulting a clerk.More >>
The National Hurricane Center said Irma was maintaining Category 5 strength with sustained winds near 185 mph.More >>
The National Hurricane Center said Irma was maintaining Category 5 strength with sustained winds near 185 mph.More >>
Tropical Storm Katia is the 11th named storm of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season.More >>
Tropical Storm Katia is the 11th named storm of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season.More >>
As of the 5am advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Irma remains an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane with winds of 185 mph as it makes landfall in the northern Leeward Island.More >>
As of the 5am advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Irma remains an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane with winds of 185 mph as it makes landfall in the northern Leeward Island.More >>
Start gathering these items for today for your hurricane survival kit!More >>
Start gathering these items for today for your hurricane survival kit!More >>
Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.More >>
Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.More >>