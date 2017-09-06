Confectioners invent new type of chocolate

Ruby chocolate next to a Ruby cocoa bean. The chocolate is naturally pink in color. (Source: Barry Callebaut)

Swiss confectioners invented a new type of chocolate.

The new pink 'Ruby' chocolate was launched Tuesday, joining its milk, dark, and white brethren.

Barry Callebaut, the makers behind ruby chocolate, made the chocolate from a Ruby cocoa bean, which they say gives it an intense berry-fruitiness taste and naturally reddish color.

The taste is described not as bitter, milky, or sweet, but "tension between berry-fruitiness and luscious smoothness."

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.