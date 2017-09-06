The Pink House holds first 'Family Walk'

At the age of 30, Rosalyn Brown was diagnosed with stage 3b Breast Cancer. She won the battle and is now an 11-year survivor.

In the process of her personal fight, Brown started a non-profit organization called The Pink House as a support group, not just for her, but for other cancer patients, survivors and their entire family structure, friends and supporters.

The Pink House provides mentorships and reassurance for the children and spouses who stand alongside their loved ones in the battle against breast cancer.

There are also educational resources for all healthcare matters and the daily work of breast cancer awareness and advice to help patients live a healthy and prosperous lifestyle. There's also a Pink House Youth Division that provides children of cancer families the opportunity to build relationships, participate in activities, and receive awareness insight on healthcare.

Now the Arlington, Tennessee, organization will host its first ever "Pink in the Park" event ... a family two-mile walk.

The event is set for Saturday, October 7 from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Hughes College Hill Park -- 5980 Chester Street in Arlington. The race actually begins at 10:00 a.m.

Registration is $20 and you can sign up today by clicking here.

For more information about The Pink House you call (901)430-6391 or visit their website here.

