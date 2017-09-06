Dyersburg woman gets key to city for 100th birthday - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Dyersburg woman gets key to city for 100th birthday

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: City of Dyserburg/Facebook) (Source: City of Dyserburg/Facebook)
DYERSBURG, TN (WMC) -

A Dyersburg woman celebrated her 100th birthday on Tuesday.

Mrs. Sarah Granville celebrated the big day with her friends and family and even got a visit from Mayor John Holden.

Mayor Holden gave Granville a key to the city and a card from the board of alderman.

