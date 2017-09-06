Businessman accused of rape left jail after pleading guilty to drug charges

The Mid-South businessman accused of multiple rape crimes pleaded guilty Wednesday to felony drug charges, according to prosecutors.

Mark Giannini, who was acquitted in one rape case but still faces two others, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver.

Shelby County District Attorney's Office said Giannini was sentenced to four years for the drug charges. He was given a two year credit for time already served and two years probation. Giannini will have to pay a $2,000 fine for the crime.

After his bond was reinstated, Giannini posted bond and was released from jail.

"He will be very happy to sleep in his own bed tonight," attorney William Massey said. "Mr. Giannani entered a plea of nolo contendre to possession of Alprozelom with intent to deliver it."

Meanwhile, his pending rape cases are set for trial in October 2017 and March 2018.

