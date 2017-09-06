Penny Hardaway to play in 9/11 memorial golf classic

Former NBA star and Memphis Native Penny Hardaway will among the attendees at the 12th annual Alpha Omega Veterans Services Golf Classic.

AOVS is a nonprofit charitable organization that helps homeless and disabled military veterans reintegrate into society by providing them with housing and other essential supportive services.

The Golf Classic will be held September 11, 2017, at Ridgeway Country club with two flights of golf. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland will also attend the tournament, which will benefit AOVS.

AOVS clients will also golf on that day meant to honor all men and women of service.

The first flight begins at 8 a.m., while the second flight is set to begin at 1 p.m.

Lunch will be provided. The event will also feature a wine pull, color guard performances, driving and putting contests, and a hole-in-one contest.

