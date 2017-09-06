Memphian celebrates 90th birthday

Hurricane Irma is expected to impact south Florida by early Sunday morning.More >>
Southaven Police Department is looking into a viral video in which a woman alleges misconduct by its officers.More >>
City of Memphis hopes to bring another major company to the city.More >>
The design for this year's Mid-South Maze is a honeycomb!More >>
After their recent return from Houston to help with flooding victims from Hurricane Harvey, TN Task Force is getting back into action.More >>
This story has everything: windows, getting stuck in windows, a fundraiser, poo and the possibility of a budding romance.More >>
The National Hurricane Center said Irma was maintaining Category 5 strength with sustained winds near 185 mph.More >>
The all-important northward turn near Florida will determine where Hurricane Irma will make landfall and how it may directly impact the Lowcountry.More >>
Hurricane Irma headed early Thursday toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says the state is ready to weather the potentially deadly and dangerous Hurricane Irma with evacuation orders along the coast.More >>
What was planned as the perfect Caribbean honeymoon has turned into a living hell for a Gonzales, Louisiana woman and her husband. They checked into their St. Maarten resort last Sunday, posted a scenic photo on Facebook, and set off to enjoy paradise. Just two days later, they nearly died. Monica Bullion Miller and her husband Martin faced multiple hours riding out a direct hit by Hurricane Irma as they huddled inside a storm shelter at their resort hotel near th...More >>
An anonymous group claims to have hung eight Ku Klux Klan effigies in Bryan Park on Thursday morning.More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As of 5:00 pm, Irma remains a powerful category 5 hurricane with winds of 175 mph and continues to move to the west. On the current path, Irma will devastate areas of the southern Bahamas tonight and Friday.More >>
