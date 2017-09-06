Oxford woman arrested for strangling son - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Oxford woman arrested for strangling son

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Shona Johnson (Source: Oxford PD) Shona Johnson (Source: Oxford PD)
OXFORD, MS (WMC) -

Oxford Police Department arrested a woman who admitted to strangling her son.

The incident happened Sunday on Laurel Cove.

Police said Shona Johnson, 38, admitted to strangling her son in the bathroom.

Johnson was arrested and given a bond of $50,000.

The boy did not need medical attention.

