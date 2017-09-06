Rash of Harbor Town car break-ins under investigation

Burglars are breaking into cars at a higher rate than usual on Mud Island, according to Memphis Police Department.

People living in the area took to NextDoor to warn their neighbors about the car break-ins.

"I've already told my wife to be careful with that going on, but I think we need some cameras around," Harbor Town resident Santosh Joshi said.

Many of the victims said their cars were locked, but the burglars were still able to get inside. Memphis Police Department said it does not have evidence of that happening in Harbor Town and those who WMC5 spoke to admitted their cars were unlocked when the break-ins happened.

"I went out to my car--I had left it unlocked the night before--and my paperwork and everything was everywhere," a Harbor Town resident, who wanted to remain anonymous, said.

Joshi said everyone he's spoken to admitted to leaving their doors unlocked.

"This is one of the nice areas so people come trying to get in thinking there will be nice cars and stuff," Joshi said.

Sally Thomason has lived in Harbor Town for 26 years. She said lately she's noticed the burglars are bolder than ever.

"I mean it's a concern," Thomason said. "I am concerned for them; I am, because it's upsetting."

Thomason said she even heard about burglars breaking into cars parked right in front of houses.

MPD said the break-ins are still under investigation, and stressed that all drivers should lock their cars.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.