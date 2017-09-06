Tea company in Orange Mound provides jobs, life skills for women

A Memphis-based company continues to grow while simultaneously helping to break the cycle of poverty for women in Orange Mound.

My Cup of Tea is run by Rick and Carey Moore out of a house on Semmes Street.

Women at the house hand-package, label, and sell imported tea while acquiring life skills.

"Technically you'd call it a social enterprise," Vice President and Treasurer Rick Moore said. "You can take those skills, they are portable, and you can take them anywhere and hopefully that's the long range goal of changing an entire generation."

Rosalyn Willis, an employee at My Cup Of Tea, grew up in Orange Mound. She said working at the company gives her a renewed sense of pride.

"It felt so safe. It was like a safe house to me," Willis said. "It makes you feel good when you can give back to your community. It makes you feel real good, especially to see the smiles on people's faces."

Rick and Carey want to see their business continue to blossom in the community.

"We hope it will continue to grow and provide economic growth and employment for folks here, particularly women, in Orange Mound," Rick said.

You can order My Cup of Tea products online by clicking here.

