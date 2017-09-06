Two state witnesses named in Holly Bobo murder trial

The Holly Bobo murder trial is set to begin next week with jury selection starting Saturday, Sept. 9.

Hugh Berryman of Middle Tennessee State University and Dana Medlin of EAG Laboratories in Omaha, Nebraska are on the state's witness list, according to The Jackson Sun.

Berryman, an expert in forensic anthropology, is expected to testify about the remains, which were identified as that of Holly Bobo. They were found by a Ginseng hunter in Decatur County in September 2014.

Medlin is expected to give analysis on the .32-caliber revolver found in May.

State investigators collected more than six years worth of evidence, interviews, and paperwork as they investigated Bobo's murder.

Zach Adams, the first of three co-defendants scheduled for trial, is charged with the kidnapping and murder of the 20-year-old nursing student.

Opening Statements are set for Monday, Sept. 11.

WMC Action News 5's Jessica Holley will be inside the courtroom bringing you a live stream of the proceedings, live tweets, and live reports.

