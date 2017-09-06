Achievement School District leader to step down

The head of Achievement School District announced she will step down.

ASD is the state-run school system in Tennessee that provides academic intervention for the lowest-performing schools across the state.

Malika Anderson was named ASD superintendent in January 2016. Her last day on the job will be September 30.

The state's announcement did not give a reason for Anderson's resignation.

An interim superintendent will step up until a new superintendent is found.

