108-year-old carousel to return to operation in Memphis

The Dentzel Grand Carousel that once ran at Liberty Land is one step closer to returning to operation in Memphis.

Memphis Children's Museum will soon have the carousel running in the museum's pavilion and ballroom.

A company in Ohio has fully restored the carousel, which was built in 1909. It will be set up and fully functioning at Memphis Children's Museum by November of this year.

