Man killed in Tunica County identified

Man killed in Tunica County identified

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Dereon P. Romero (Source: Tunica County Sheriff's Office) Dereon P. Romero (Source: Tunica County Sheriff's Office)
TUNICA CO., MS (WMC) -

Tunica County Sheriff's Office identified a man who was found dead at an apartment complex on Wednesday morning. 

Dereon P. Romero, 26, was shot at Bankston Arms Apartments. His body was found at 12:22 a.m. 

So far, no arrests have been made. 

If you have any information about Romero's death, you are asked to call Tunica Crime Stoppers at 662-910-0400. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and those who provide information that leads to an arrest could be paid up to $1,000.

