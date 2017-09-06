Man killed in Tunica County identified

Tunica County Sheriff's Office identified a man who was found dead at an apartment complex on Wednesday morning.

Dereon P. Romero, 26, was shot at Bankston Arms Apartments. His body was found at 12:22 a.m.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information about Romero's death, you are asked to call Tunica Crime Stoppers at 662-910-0400. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and those who provide information that leads to an arrest could be paid up to $1,000.

