Manhunt on for two suspects after police chase ends in South Memphis

A police chase involving a stolen car ended with two suspects bailing on the car and running away, launching a manhunt.

The incident happened around 4:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop at South Third Street and I-55 with a Honda Civic that showed to have been taken in a carjacking Tuesday morning.

The suspects fled the scene in the vehicle, and officers pursued.

Once the chase got to the intersection of Latham Street and Lucerne Place in South Memphis, the supervisor terminated the pursuit.

Two suspects bailed on the vehicle, and officers lost them in a foot pursuit.

"I haven't seen nothing like this really ever since I been here," Pearly Ward said. "You don't never know what's going to happen."

Ward hopes police catch the people responsible for the carjacking.

"When they've done something wrong, they need to be caught," she said.

The suspects are still at large, and police have not released any information on the description of them.

