Police searching for two suspects wanted in multiple hotel robberies

Memphis Police Department responded to an attempted robbery at a Whitehaven hotel early Wednesday morning.

The robbery happened around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Elvis Presley Boulevard and Old Hickory Road at the Memory Lane Hotel.

Police said two men were seen approaching the business, armed with a crowbar and dressed in dark clothing.

They attempted to break out the interior glass door.

Both suspects were also seen kicking the door in an attempt to break the glass.

Police also said the suspects are responsible for multiple hotel robberies at various hotels in the Memphis area.

No arrests have been made, and this is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.