Man robs Frayser business at gunpoint

A Frayser business was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.

The robbery happened just before 11:40 a.m. at a Metro PCS store located near the corner of Thomas Street and Whitney Avenue.

Police said a man entered the business posing as a customer.

As the man approached the counter, he produced a black semi-automatic handgun and pointed it at the employees.

The suspect demanded money from the cash drawer, the victims' wallets, and their cellphones.

The suspect is described as a 20-27-year-old man, standing approximately 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighing 220 pounds with dark complexion.

He was last seen wearing a red beanie, a black short-sleeve shirt, black pants, and black and white tennis shoes.

No one was injured and no shots were fired during the robbery.

No arrests have been made.

